Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 28,024 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.63% of Public Storage worth $289,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 48.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $7,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

