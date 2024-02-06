Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 331,860 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.97% of NICE worth $320,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

