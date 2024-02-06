Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 337,204 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337,204 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.48% of KBR worth $356,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.