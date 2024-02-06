Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,661 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.91% of Hyatt Hotels worth $323,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $133.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

