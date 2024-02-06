Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 653 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.50% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $318,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.