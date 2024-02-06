Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,243 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Booking worth $300,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Booking by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,625.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,182.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

