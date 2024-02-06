Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,328 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $204,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

PNW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

