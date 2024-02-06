Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,328 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $204,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $109,355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

