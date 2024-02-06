Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 933,103 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 933,103 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.02% of XPO worth $261,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

