Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,656 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.62% of Moody’s worth $356,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $403.17.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

