McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.