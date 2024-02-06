MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 711.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,774.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,634.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,423.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on MELI
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This mid-cap tech stock just jumped 30%…and is still cheap
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 companies that more than doubled analyst EPS estimates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.