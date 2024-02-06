Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

