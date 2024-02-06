Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

WBD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

