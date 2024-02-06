Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $663.35 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $670.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.60 and its 200-day moving average is $301.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.