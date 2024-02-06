Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,218,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.51%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.