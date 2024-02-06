Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.36. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

