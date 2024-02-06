Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.