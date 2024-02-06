Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,080,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

