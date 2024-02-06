Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

