Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.1 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

