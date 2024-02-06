Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Reduced by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.2 %

MC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

