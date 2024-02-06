MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of MongoDB worth $78,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $436.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $454.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

