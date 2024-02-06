Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Moog Trading Down 1.3 %

Moog stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moog has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $145.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

