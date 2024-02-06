Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 22,700 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

