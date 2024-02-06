Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

