Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $4,198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after acquiring an additional 991,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

CPB stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

