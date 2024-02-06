Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

