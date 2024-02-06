Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

