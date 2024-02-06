Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 398 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

