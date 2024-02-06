Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 419 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 15.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

