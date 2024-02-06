Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 6,750 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

