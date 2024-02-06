Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $784.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $789.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $716.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

