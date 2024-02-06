Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTLF

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.