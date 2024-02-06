Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after buying an additional 844,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 289,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

