Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

