Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.35.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

