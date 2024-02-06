Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lennar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

