Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

