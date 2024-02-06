Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

