Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $663.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.60 and its 200 day moving average is $301.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,109 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,625 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

