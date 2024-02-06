Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

