Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

