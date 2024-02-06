Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,344,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,449,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ICLN opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.