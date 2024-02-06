Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,940 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $304,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,142,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELME opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELME

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.