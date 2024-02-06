Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

