Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
