Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Imperial Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

