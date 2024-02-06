National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.88. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$44.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

