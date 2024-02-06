National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trisura Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

TSE TSU opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

